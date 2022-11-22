The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain 4.06% so far this year. What now?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] price surged by 1.07 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on November 16, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Names John Klinger Chief Financial Officer.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that John Klinger has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective January 29, 2023, the beginning of TJX’s fiscal year. Mr. Klinger will oversee Corporate Finance for TJX, including Audit, Treasury, Tax, and Investor Relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Mr. Goldenberg will continue as Senior Executive Vice President, Finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including Global Communications, Risk Management, New Business Development, and financial aspects of Real Estate.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., commented, “I am very pleased with John’s promotion to TJX’s CFO position. John has worked for TJX for over two decades and has both the financial expertise and deep understanding of TJX that are vital to this role. He has worked closely with Scott over many years, and for the past few years, has overseen most of the corporate finance functions as Corporate Controller. John has worked in both divisional and corporate areas for TJX and in the U.S. and internationally. He is seen as a leader within TJX with a strong commitment to the professional development of the Finance team.”.

A sum of 5491954 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.28M shares. The TJX Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $79.06 and dropped to a low of $77.39 until finishing in the latest session at $79.00.

The one-year TJX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.71. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $84.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 192.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.86, while it was recorded at 77.86 for the last single week of trading, and 63.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.90%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84,853 million, or 94.30% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 112,842,503, which is approximately 10.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,731,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.92 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

762 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 56,060,820 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 52,052,101 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 965,975,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,088,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,794,076 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 12,305,618 shares during the same period.