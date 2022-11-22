The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] moved up 1.27: Why It’s Important

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $144.38 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.83, while the highest price level was $145.19. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Pampers® Canada partners with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation and Préma-Québec to support NICU families.

For every Pampers® Swaddlers diaper pack sold at Walmart in November and December, Pampers® Canada will donate to the CPBF and Préma-Québec.

Approximately 30,000 babies are born prematurely every year in Canada, spending their first weeks or months in the NICU. The uncertainty, exhaustion, health concerns, and additional care required can take a toll on families, even during the transition from hospital to home.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, PG reached to a volume of 6374077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $146.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $165, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.29, while it was recorded at 142.01 for the last single week of trading, and 145.11 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.79%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $220,539 million, or 65.60% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.38 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.12 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,588 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 36,270,740 shares. Additionally, 1,359 investors decreased positions by around 60,678,067 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 1,430,543,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,527,492,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,821,837 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 7,200,077 shares during the same period.