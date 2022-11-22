T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is 29.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.04%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that It’s No Powerball Jackpot… But T-Mobile’s Holiday Offers Could Save up to $1000.

Americans have way more than a 1 in 292.2 million chance to get a free 5G device at the Un-carrier this holiday season – and a 100% chance to experience the nation’s leading 5G network paired with value-packed plans.

The Un-carrier is here … with a jackpot full of deals. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced early holiday offers starting this Thursday, November 17 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers – including small businesses – can get $800 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphones when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX with 24 monthly bill credits. Add another $200 off with virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching or adding a new line for a total of $1000 off. Cha-ching! That’s a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 on T-Mobile’s most popular plan.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 29.63%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.05. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.15 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 5220036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.10, while it was recorded at 147.27 for the last single week of trading, and 134.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

There are presently around $83,843 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.96 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 35,306,254 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 35,829,496 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 488,266,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,402,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,260,291 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,557 shares during the same period.