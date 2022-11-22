Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] moved down -7.77: Why It’s Important

Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRY] loss -7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $25.17 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $575 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and $225 Million Concurrent Private Placement to Bain Capital.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Jefferies are acting as lead bookrunning managers, and RBC Capital Markets, KKR Capital Markets LLC, Macquarie Capital, Mizuho, and SVB Securities are acting as bookrunning managers for the public offering. In addition, BofA Securities is acting as Surgery Partners’ financial advisor in connection with the offering.

Surgery Partners Inc. represents 88.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.24 billion with the latest information. SGRY stock price has been found in the range of $24.00 to $25.8089.

If compared to the average trading volume of 604.65K shares, SGRY reached a trading volume of 8358821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGRY shares is $51.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Surgery Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Surgery Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SGRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgery Partners Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SGRY stock

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, SGRY shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 38.31 for the last 200 days.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.64. Surgery Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Surgery Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgery Partners Inc. go to 30.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]

There are presently around $2,361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 49,064,576, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,490,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.55 million in SGRY stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $110.52 million in SGRY stock with ownership of nearly 1.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgery Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRY] by around 4,747,496 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,288,692 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 85,747,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,783,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,987,325 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 415,372 shares during the same period.