Stifel lifts W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.86 during the day while it closed the day at $6.77. The company report on November 8, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

Key highlights for the third quarter of 2022 and through the date of this press release included:.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock has also loss -10.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has declined by -1.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.14% and gained 109.60% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $985.58 million, with 143.12 million shares outstanding and 93.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 4782161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $502 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,046,085, which is approximately 2.081% of the company’s market cap and around 34.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,757,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.29 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.02 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -21.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,606,829 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,472,188 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 52,112,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,191,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,207,884 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,468 shares during the same period.