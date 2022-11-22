Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is -94.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.145, while the highest price level was $0.208. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Siyata Mobile’s SD7 Device Launch on Bell Mobility Wireless Network Expands Next-Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Services Across Canada.

Bell Mobility, a division of Bell Canada, to commence selling the SD7 and related accessories to its broad base of enterprise and first responder customers.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that Bell Mobility Inc., a leading wireless operator in Canada with more than 10 million subscribers and a division of Bell Canada, will launch Siyata’s rugged SD7 device onto their network in the fourth quarter 2022. The SD7 was developed to disrupt and replace the multi-billion-dollar Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.75 percent and weekly performance of 17.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 14721282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.70. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2385, while it was recorded at 0.1726 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8484 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.27% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 70,221 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 660,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,669 shares during the same period.