SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU] moved up 33.59: Why It’s Important

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: ICU] gained 33.59% on the last trading session, reaching $5.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that SeaStar Medical’s Lead Product Candidate, the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD), Included in Consensus Statement for Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury in First Pediatric Acute Disease Quality Initiative (ADQI) Meeting.

– The SCD is currently being evaluated by the FDA for a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) marketing approval for use in children (> 20 kgs) with AKI.

– The Company expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of its HDE application during the first quarter of 2023.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation represents 13.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.19 million with the latest information. ICU stock price has been found in the range of $4.91 to $6.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.60K shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 12041347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is set at 1.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [ICU]

There are presently around $50 million, or 79.90% of ICU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,467,453, which is approximately -0.363% of the company’s market cap and around 80.90% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 972,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 million in ICU stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.94 million in ICU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:ICU] by around 415,121 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 606,565 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 8,429,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,451,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,877 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 350,098 shares during the same period.