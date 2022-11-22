Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] fell -84.05% so far this year. What now?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: STSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.61%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from SUMMIT Phase 3 Trial of STS101 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine.

Over the last 12 months, STSA stock dropped by -86.71%. The one-year Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.0. The average equity rating for STSA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.63 million, with 31.86 million shares outstanding and 27.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 621.60K shares, STSA stock reached a trading volume of 4702434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STSA shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $15, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on STSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

STSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, STSA shares dropped by -86.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.48 for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.0939, while it was recorded at 0.6449 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5337 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.62.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [STSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 74.40% of STSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STSA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,914,252, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.98% of the total institutional ownership; COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, holding 3,711,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in STSA stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $2.26 million in STSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:STSA] by around 2,625,067 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 922,428 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,934,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,482,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STSA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,309 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 220,380 shares during the same period.