Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell -45.40% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] closed the trading session at $4.69 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.67, while the highest price level was $5.02. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Sabre Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”) upsized and priced an offering of $555,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 11.250% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Secured Notes”), an upsize of $20,000,000 over the amount previously announced. The sale of the Secured Notes is expected to close on December 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Secured Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 11.250% per year, and will mature on December 15, 2027. The Secured Notes will be guaranteed by Sabre Holdings Corporation and each subsidiary that borrows under or guarantees Sabre GLBL’s senior secured credit facility. The Secured Notes and the note guarantees will be secured, subject to permitted liens, by a first-priority security interest in substantially all present and hereafter acquired property and assets of Sabre GLBL and the guarantors (other than certain excluded assets).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.40 percent and weekly performance of -15.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 5297171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.19. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,563 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,669,632, which is approximately 1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,266,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.33 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $106.62 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 1.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 28,513,912 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 38,699,767 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 266,072,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,286,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,793,958 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 11,383,505 shares during the same period.