RBC Capital Mkts lifts Cameco Corporation [CCJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$0.76. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Cameco Produces First Packaged Pounds Following McArthur River/Key Lake Restart.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that the first pounds of uranium ore from the McArthur River mine have now been milled and packaged at the Key Lake mill, marking the achievement of initial production as these facilities transition back into normal operations.

“McArthur River and Key Lake are among the best and most prolific uranium assets on the planet, and after building homes for these pounds in our long-term contract portfolio, we are delighted to have them back in production,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “Market conditions have continued to strengthen since we announced their planned restart, with growing geopolitical uncertainty adding to energy security concerns worldwide, and the ongoing global emphasis on decarbonization and electrification only gaining momentum.”.

A sum of 5597781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Cameco Corporation shares reached a high of $23.48 and dropped to a low of $22.57 until finishing in the latest session at $23.08.

The one-year CCJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.91. The average equity rating for CCJ stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $32.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 94.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CCJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.15, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 25.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cameco Corporation Fundamentals:

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,469 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 14,570,731, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,470,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.9 million in CCJ stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $272.96 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly -18.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 25,471,374 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 28,603,928 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 182,864,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,939,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,787,079 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,328,431 shares during the same period.