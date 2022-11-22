Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] is 124.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.50%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, NAT stock rose by 96.89%. The one-year Nordic American Tankers Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $793.40 million, with 208.80 million shares outstanding and 203.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, NAT stock reached a trading volume of 9829598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.50. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 38.00% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,429,743, which is approximately 4.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,735,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.6 million in NAT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.91 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 91.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 23,198,302 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,036,680 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,367,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,602,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,816,986 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,545 shares during the same period.