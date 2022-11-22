Market cap of The Southern Company [SO] reaches 70.85B – now what?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Alabama Power President and CEO Crosswhite announces retirement.

Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite today announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31.

“Having the privilege of leading Alabama Power has been the high point of my career,” Crosswhite said. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama. As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family.” Crosswhite led Alabama Power for more than eight years and built a reputation as a low-key but powerful industry thought leader and corporate citizen.

A sum of 4836629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. The Southern Company shares reached a high of $65.915 and dropped to a low of $65.11 until finishing in the latest session at $65.73.

The one-year SO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.82. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $69.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $87, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.89, while it was recorded at 65.59 for the last single week of trading, and 71.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,913 million, or 63.70% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.28 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

797 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,743,444 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 36,916,033 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 617,643,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,302,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,072,207 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,938,454 shares during the same period.