Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 838.23M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] gained 30.12% or 0.5 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 66773601 shares. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Meta Materials Opens New Global Headquarters & Centre of Excellence.

Canada’s largest commercial optics and nano-photonics center, with twelve semiconductor-quality cleanrooms.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today officially opened its new global headquarters and Centre of Excellence in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. This 68,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will house some of the world’s leading scientists in metamaterials, advanced manufacturing, and nano-photonics. It is the only facility in Canada to combine advanced packaging for semiconductors, unique materials, and chemistry research, as well as design and manufacturing of holographic and other optical products. The facility’s 12 cleanrooms are designed to operate at ISO 8 and up to ISO 5 standards, making it one of the largest and most advanced nanofabrication facilities in Canada in the last thirty years, and the only facility of its kind east of Ottawa.

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.27 and dropped to $1.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded 9.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -242.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 66773601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.81. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 142.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0400, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2900 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $77 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,537,958, which is approximately 38.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,402,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.67 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.25 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,029,944 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 24,133,292 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,391,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,554,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,660 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,567 shares during the same period.