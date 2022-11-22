Market cap of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] reaches 1.42B – now what?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price surged by 31.28 percent to reach at $1.32. The company report on November 18, 2022 that GrafTech Announces Restart of Operations at Monterrey, Mexico Facility.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced today the conditional lifting of the temporary suspension notice related to the Company’s operations located in Monterrey, Mexico, allowing the Company to resume operations at the facility, effective immediately. On November 17, 2022, the State Attorney’s Office for the Secretary of Environment of the State of Nuevo León, Mexico (the “State Attorney”) lifted the suspension notice, subject to the completion of certain agreed-upon activities, including the submission of an environmental impact study with respect to the facility’s operations. The temporary suspension notice had been issued on September 15, 2022, by the State Attorney, as described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K furnished on September 16, 2022.

“We are pleased to have received an order that allows for the immediate restart of our operations in Mexico,” said Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain committed to being a good corporate citizen and positively supporting the communities in which we operate, and we look forward to expanding our engagement with the Monterrey community for many years to come. I would like to thank the entire GrafTech team, particularly all our employees in Monterrey, for their efforts to address this situation and the continued focus on supporting our customers and moving our business ahead.”.

A sum of 7611928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. GrafTech International Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.55 and dropped to a low of $4.60 until finishing in the latest session at $5.54.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.4. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $5.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EAF stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EAF shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, EAF shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,323 million, or 96.90% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 31,652,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.36 million in EAF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $134.92 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly -0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 30,940,138 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 26,222,885 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 181,634,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,797,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,094 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 10,013,961 shares during the same period.