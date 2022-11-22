Market cap of Coupang Inc. [CPNG] reaches 34.08B – now what?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.87%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Total net revenues of $5.1 billion, up 27% year over year on an FX-neutral basisNet income of $91 million, representing record net profitAdjusted EBITDA of $195 million, an improvement of $129 million quarter over quarter.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -28.19%. The one-year Coupang Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.48. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.08 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 8807705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.66, while it was recorded at 19.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,955 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 134,033,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.14 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 53,034,134 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 50,642,224 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 1,163,720,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,396,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,074,364 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,367,930 shares during the same period.