NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces agreement to acquire an approximately 1,080-megawatt net interest in a portfolio of long-term contracted renewables projects and enters into new convertible equity portfolio financing.

Announces agreement to acquire a 49% interest in an approximately 1.5-gigawatt renewables portfolio and approximately 100% of the indirect membership interests in an approximately 345-MW portfolio of operating wind assets.

Enters into agreement for a 10-year convertible equity portfolio financing for $805 million that includes the newly acquired assets plus six existing NextEra Energy Partners’ wind projects.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock dropped by -5.33%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.4. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.43 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 6592932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.55, while it was recorded at 83.28 for the last single week of trading, and 79.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.35%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130,110 million, or 80.40% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,253,007, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,125,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.56 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,115 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 66,590,990 shares. Additionally, 1,017 investors decreased positions by around 75,338,204 shares, while 327 investors held positions by with 1,414,416,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,556,345,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,904,787 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,018,380 shares during the same period.