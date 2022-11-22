Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] plunged by -$0.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $120.79 during the day while it closed the day at $120.31. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Project Transforms Middle School Near Los Angeles Refinery.

Employees and contractors from Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery recently completed a major renovation at Andrew Carnegie Middle School in Carson, California.

About 200 employees and contractors from LAR participated in the beautification project that spanned the entire summer.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock has also loss -0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPC stock has inclined by 16.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.15% and gained 88.01% year-on date.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $56.02 billion, with 491.00 million shares outstanding and 466.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5104290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $133.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.22, while it was recorded at 120.35 for the last single week of trading, and 94.18 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,404 million, or 79.60% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.14 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 15,650,423 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 45,258,290 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 308,171,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,080,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,049,238 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,579 shares during the same period.