JP Morgan lifts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] price surged by 1.26 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Teva Announces Appointment of Richard Francis as President and CEO.

Kåre Schultz to Retire After a Transformative Five-Year Tenure Setting the Stage for an Exciting Future.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva” or the “Company”) (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Richard Francis as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In order to facilitate an orderly transition, Kåre Schultz and the Teva Board of Directors have mutually agreed that Mr. Schultz will retire from his current position as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2022.

A sum of 7015533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares reached a high of $8.85 and dropped to a low of $8.515 until finishing in the latest session at $8.83.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.9. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEVA stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,957 million, or 49.70% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 117,190,328, which is approximately 25.786% of the company’s market cap and around 1.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,667,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.92 million in TEVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $347.28 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 113,899,897 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 65,189,738 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 382,270,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,360,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,502,939 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 20,517,874 shares during the same period.