JMP Securities slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on 11/21/22, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.67. The company report on November 3, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 16,500,000 shares of its common stock subject to the forward sale agreements described below, which will result in approximately $509.9 million of gross proceeds (assuming such forward sale agreements are physically settled) before any offering expenses.

The underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,475,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5576305 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $32.10 billion, with 997.37 million shares outstanding and 993.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5576305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.94.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 32.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $31,917 million, or 98.70% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.47 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 35,988,596 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 85,022,065 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 855,930,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 976,940,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,046,734 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,368,785 shares during the same period.