iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell -39.04% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] slipped around -0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.78 at the close of the session, down -6.08%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that iQIYI Original Productions Scored Multiple Wins in Awards Season in China, Solid Proof of Company’s Premium Content Strategy.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, acquired major wins in a number of prestigious industry awards with its original productions. The recognitions from various awards including the China TV Golden Eagle Awards and Flying Apsaras Awards demonstrated the success of iQIYI’s long-term strategy in creating premium content.

The strong performance of iQIYI original productions during this awards season spoke to the quality of iQIYI’s artistic productions. The iQIYI-presented shows A Lifelong Journey and Enemy won the Best TV Series Award at the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards announced on Nov. 6. One of the most prestigious prizes in China, which features industry experts, members of industry associations, and the general audience on its jury.

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -39.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $2.91 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.22, which means current price is +68.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 13553339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 34.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $711 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 23,529,411, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 22,194,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.7 million in IQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $56.28 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 62,946,490 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 35,190,682 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 157,640,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,778,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,702,624 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,728,585 shares during the same period.