Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $79.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Oracle Appoints Stuart Levey Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Oracle today announced that Stuart Levey has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer.

“Stuart has one of the sharpest legal minds in the country,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. “His depth of experience in technology, finance, and national security make him a perfect fit to lead our legal team as it navigates changing policies, complex regulations, and our rapidly growing cloud business.”.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $213.78 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $78.90 to $80.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 5235347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $87.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 109.97.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.63, while it was recorded at 79.56 for the last single week of trading, and 74.10 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $90,188 million, or 42.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.91 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 956 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 66,937,846 shares. Additionally, 975 investors decreased positions by around 66,529,714 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 996,428,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,896,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,129,022 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 12,350,025 shares during the same period.