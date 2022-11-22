Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] closed the trading session at $84.35 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.64, while the highest price level was $85.17. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Gilead Sciences: Dr. Amelie Ramirez Seeks To End Disparities in Latino Cancer Care.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Amelie Ramirez has sought to move the needle on health disparities in the Latino community through a mix of education, research and community-based care. Early in her medical career, it became clear to the Texas researcher that the Latino community wasn’t well-represented in the field and that culturally competent treatment for the population was lacking.

“Our community encounters so many barriers to getting good health,” she says. “But I consistently see a lack of educational resources around the importance of health, and this became the thread that connects all of my projects.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.17 percent and weekly performance of 1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 6327334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $81.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $76 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $96, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on GILD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 74 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.08 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.88, while it was recorded at 83.49 for the last single week of trading, and 64.09 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.73%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,931 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,460,733, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,087,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.0 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 46,911,442 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 37,782,944 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 922,198,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,006,893,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,250,188 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,860 shares during the same period.