Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $41.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Dell Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

News summary.

Dell Technologies Inc. represents 739.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.90 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $39.90 to $41.7137.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 6479736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $52.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.49, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 45.29 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 7.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $7,876 million, or 77.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,921,997, which is approximately -6.279% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,762,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.66 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $677.22 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 18,451,109 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 24,856,599 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 148,470,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,778,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,598,066 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,988,611 shares during the same period.