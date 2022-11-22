Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] traded at a high on 11/21/22, posting a 0.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.55. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), today announced that on November 7, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4982100 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for EXPD stock reached $17.88 billion, with 162.03 million shares outstanding and 158.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, EXPD reached a trading volume of 4982100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $102.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXPD shares from 132 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EXPD stock performed recently?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, EXPD shares gained by 22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.10, while it was recorded at 113.08 for the last single week of trading, and 101.21 for the last 200 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.58.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]

There are presently around $17,360 million, or 98.70% of EXPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,386,395, which is approximately -0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,455,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in EXPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD] by around 8,607,656 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 8,568,361 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 135,703,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,879,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,218,661 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 692,788 shares during the same period.