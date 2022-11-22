Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] loss -1.08% or -0.27 points to close at $24.71 with a heavy trading volume of 6212632 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Enterprise to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, is accessible on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

It opened the trading session at $24.75, the shares rose to $24.79 and dropped to $24.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EPD points out that the company has recorded -7.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 6212632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 24.84 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $14,347 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 48,294,116, which is approximately -16.103% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $912.97 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $632.67 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 547 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 21,098,903 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 26,845,856 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 532,653,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,597,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,401,286 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,412 shares during the same period.