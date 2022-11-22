Dow Inc. [DOW] fell -11.55% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $50.67 during the day while it closed the day at $50.17. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Profile in Innovation: Jamie Cohen, the Analytical Leader.

Dow Inc. stock has also loss -3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has declined by -9.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.66% and lost -11.55% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $35.35 billion, with 714.30 million shares outstanding and 702.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5717791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.87, while it was recorded at 50.50 for the last single week of trading, and 56.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.20%.

There are presently around $22,965 million, or 65.70% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,849,667 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 49,173,528 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 380,712,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,735,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,294,523 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 5,575,146 shares during the same period.