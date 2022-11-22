Craig Hallum slashes price target on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] – find out why.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: NMTC] jumped around 0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, up 42.86%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that NeuroOne® CEO Dave Rosa Featured on Fox Business Network’s ‘Mornings with Maria’.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announces an appearance by Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria earlier today. The segment, which aired live at 8:45 a.m. ET, can be viewed online at on-air-mornings-with-maria.

In conversation with veteran business journalist and anchor Maria Bartiromo, Mr. Rosa discussed NeuroOne’s mission in advancing a new era in neuroscience with its game-changing thin film electrode technology developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. NeuroOne recently announced a milestone achievement for its Evo® sEEG Electrode, receiving FDA 510(k) clearance to market the system for temporary (less than 30 day) use. Upcoming business catalysts include the market launch of the Evo® sEEG diagnostic electrode line* and progress on a new RF ablation system in development, the Company’s first therapeutic electrode technology.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock is now -38.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMTC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.41 and lowest of $0.9812 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.18, which means current price is +135.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 104.65K shares, NMTC reached a trading volume of 5205488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTC shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has NMTC stock performed recently?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.00. With this latest performance, NMTC shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4330, while it was recorded at 0.9234 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4081 for the last 200 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4205.75 and a Gross Margin at -13.56. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4094.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -156.69.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Insider trade positions for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.60% of NMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTC stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,363,331, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 114,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NMTC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100000.0 in NMTC stock with ownership of nearly -65.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:NMTC] by around 190,435 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 210,757 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,422,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,823,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 54,284 shares during the same period.