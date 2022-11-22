Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] traded at a low on 11/18/22, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.60. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Coterra Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Energy Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13206169 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coterra Energy Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for CTRA stock reached $21.13 billion, with 792.00 million shares outstanding and 775.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 13206169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $36.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.80, while it was recorded at 27.15 for the last single week of trading, and 28.46 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $20,087 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,892,197, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 79,900,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

409 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 59,783,401 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 52,139,699 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 643,230,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,153,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,397,585 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 9,823,207 shares during the same period.