Citigroup lifts Barclays PLC [BCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.58 at the close of the session, down -0.26%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Barclays Bank PLC Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 (CUSIP: 06738C760/ISIN: US06738C7609) (the “Notes” or the “ETNs”) and a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to the Proposed Amendment (as defined below), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation.

Barclays PLC stock is now -26.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.59 and lowest of $7.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.20, which means current price is +28.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 5497831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 371.01.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $1,108 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,546,546, which is approximately -1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 11,746,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.04 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $81.48 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 4.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 14,178,726 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 14,557,007 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 117,434,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,170,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,722,093 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,533 shares during the same period.