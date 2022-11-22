Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CDIO] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 11/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.85, while the highest price level was $2.84. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Cardio Diagnostics to Present at the Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO) today announced it would be presenting at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Meesha Dogan, PhD, Cardio Diagnostics CEO, Co-founder, and Board Member, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.85 percent and weekly performance of 18.18 percent. The stock has performed -69.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 112.85K shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 5722520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26947.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.01 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.8800, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 55.60% of CDIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 557,337, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 471,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in CDIO stocks shares; and KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.13 million in CDIO stock with ownership of nearly -0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CDIO] by around 419,581 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 756,626 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 4,044,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,220,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,776 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 668,572 shares during the same period.