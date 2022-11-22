Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] closed the trading session at $3.67 on 11/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.67, while the highest price level was $4.18. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.96 percent and weekly performance of -13.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 54.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.25M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 15945398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.03. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 54.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 8.78%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $281 million, or 17.66% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 19,738,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,963,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.24 million in CGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.55 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 26.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 36,104,416 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 9,354,234 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 31,124,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,583,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,881,629 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,654 shares during the same period.