BofA Securities slashes price target on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] – find out why.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] traded at a low on 11/21/22, posting a -5.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.76. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Peloton Awarded With WHEDco’s Community Builder Award.

On Friday, September 30th, Peloton was honored with the Community Builder Award presented at the Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco) Benefit and Ballgame, alongside The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The annual event, held at Yankee Stadium, celebrates the critical work of WHEDco and the Bronx residents they serve.

Alongside our partner, LISC, we fully outfitted the Bronx Commons fitness center with Peloton and Precor equipment and provided free 2-year Peloton App memberships for all Bronx Commons residents. Our partnership also helps support the organization’s dedicated wellness staff and programming including Bronx Commons’ family support, fresh food, arts, community, cultural, and green features.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8784142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at 8.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.73%.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $3.51 billion, with 339.01 million shares outstanding and 310.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 8784142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.84.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 32.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $2,627 million, or 86.70% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,764,584, which is approximately -13.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,169,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.42 million in PTON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $245.16 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -8.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 38,634,325 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 35,156,542 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 195,349,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,139,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,380,795 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,630,371 shares during the same period.