Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] is -97.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] price surged by 12.28 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Announces Exclusive, Global License Agreement for Chlamydia Vaccine Candidate Development from The University of Texas Health San Antonio.

“With millions of new and existing infections each year and no preventative treatment available, there remains a large unmet need for an efficacious Chlamydia vaccine both here in the U.S. and on a global scale,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water Vaccines. “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with UT Health San Antonio and to pursue development of this groundbreaking vaccine candidate.”.

A sum of 5666787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $1.4301 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

BWV Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.33. With this latest performance, BWV shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5576, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blue Water Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.50% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 858,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 552,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in BWV stocks shares; and AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $0.58 million in BWV stock with ownership of nearly 13.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 1,337,138 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 93,911 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 926,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,357,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,771 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,654 shares during the same period.