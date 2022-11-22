Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.23 at the close of the session, down -9.51%. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Publication Shows Utility of OGM in Solid Tumor Research with Study on Detection of Complex Genomic Rearrangements in Prostate Cancer.

In the study, published in Cancer Cell International, researchers analyzed ten consecutive PCa samples to investigate OGM’s ability to detect genomic aberrations and complex SVs which may be associated with aggressive disease course and resistance to androgen receptor-targeted therapies in solid tumor cancers. The PCa genome is characterized by frequently balanced rearrangements that affect multiple oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. The study reported that OGM helped identify alterations, deletions and translocations which may cause or contribute to genomic instability in cancer cells. The study authors highlighted challenges associated with using traditional methods and cited OGM’s robust detection of cryptic rearrangements with a high resolution as evidence of its potential application as a first-line method in solid tumor analysis.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now -25.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.44 and lowest of $2.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.56, which means current price is +92.67% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 5080897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.89. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $179 million, or 27.40% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.19 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.19 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 4,017,521 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,309,585 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 69,714,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,041,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,451 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,124 shares during the same period.