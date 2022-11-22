Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -2.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $159.24 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that AMD and Analog Devices Resolve Patent Infringement Lawsuits.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now -9.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $162.01 and lowest of $159.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.95, which means current price is +19.30% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 6273762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $187.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $180 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.25, while it was recorded at 161.80 for the last single week of trading, and 156.31 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.87%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $70,834 million, or 88.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,878,473, which is approximately 0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,266,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.73 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.38 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -13.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 22,986,700 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 23,309,126 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 398,526,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,822,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,709,487 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 2,707,416 shares during the same period.