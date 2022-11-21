Wall Street Analyst Resumed Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Plug Power Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results.

A conference call will be held today, November 8, 2022.

A sum of 14076489 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.95M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $16.74 and dropped to a low of $15.47 until finishing in the latest session at $15.84.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.91. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $30.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.46. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.82, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,952 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,584,268, which is approximately -2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,003,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.9 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $285.39 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 12389.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

267 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 53,331,527 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 42,744,414 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 216,524,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,600,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,556,082 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,567 shares during the same period.