Wall Street Analyst Initiated Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] jumped around 0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.62 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Barrick Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offer.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock is now -16.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOLD Stock saw the intraday high of $15.63 and lowest of $15.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.78, which means current price is +20.06% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.57M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 15752749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 134.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $15,691 million, or 62.90% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 75,561,681, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,783,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $933.82 million in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $931.97 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 3.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 100,036,997 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 124,320,779 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 780,208,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,565,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,237,349 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 17,877,008 shares during the same period.