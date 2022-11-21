Truist lifts Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.07%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Rivian Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, November 9. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkjpvhbg and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

Over the last 12 months, RIVN stock dropped by -75.41%. The one-year Rivian Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.84. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.54 billion, with 918.00 million shares outstanding and 801.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.46M shares, RIVN stock reached a trading volume of 13005219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $47.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $75 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.74, while it was recorded at 33.05 for the last single week of trading, and 36.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7672.73 and a Gross Margin at -1203.64. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8523.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,103 million, or 69.20% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 140,632,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 83,581,223 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 22,737,422 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 523,301,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,619,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,899,266 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,703,006 shares during the same period.