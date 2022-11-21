The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.38%. The company report on November 20, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Appoints Robert A. Iger as Chief Executive Officer.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced today that Robert A. Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney’s CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term. Mr. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock dropped by -40.99%. The one-year The Walt Disney Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.3. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $166.72 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.19M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 9959230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $126.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $177, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 220 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 107.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.13, while it was recorded at 93.40 for the last single week of trading, and 113.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +8.18. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 25.34%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,609 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,962,415, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,751,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.63 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.42 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,479 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 70,843,166 shares. Additionally, 1,365 investors decreased positions by around 46,218,463 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,044,257,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,319,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,694,596 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 11,059,643 shares during the same period.