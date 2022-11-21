The Benchmark Company lifts Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] traded at a low on 11/18/22, posting a -12.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Faraday Future Receives Official Zero-Emissions CARB Rating for the FF 91 Futurist.

FF’s flagship FF 91 Futurist EV has been certified as a zero-emissions vehicle by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

With CARB certification, FF 91 Futurist will be among the first ultra-luxury electric vehicles offered in California and other states and territories that have adopted CARB’s ZEV requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31344081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stands at 17.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.42%.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $163.70 million, with 322.72 million shares outstanding and 184.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.53M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 31344081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.06. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6511, while it was recorded at 0.4655 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8162 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $17 million, or 14.70% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 43.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,728,445 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 32,587,000 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 548,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,863,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,780 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903,693 shares during the same period.