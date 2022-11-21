TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is 102.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] slipped around -0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.96 at the close of the session, down -3.47%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Energy Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Wednesday, November 16, at 3:30 p.m. EST at the following event:.

BofA Securities 2022 Global Energy ConferenceNovember 15 – 18, 2022.

TechnipFMC plc stock is now 102.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.19 and lowest of $11.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.42, which means current price is +118.45% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 15631855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $13.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $5,102 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,044,449, which is approximately -18.094% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.85 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $315.36 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 66,112,423 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 68,129,682 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 292,373,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,615,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,211,545 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,416,030 shares during the same period.