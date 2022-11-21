Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.52%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that SLB Collaborates with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority on Geothermal Resource Development.

Industry-leading geothermal expertise enabled evaluation of countrywide geothermal potential to explore decarbonization pathways.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 67.73%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.49. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.91 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 12124682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $58.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SLB stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 4.60 to 44.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 42.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.23, while it was recorded at 53.60 for the last single week of trading, and 40.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,915 million, or 85.60% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,210,874, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,398,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.88 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 645 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 121,215,005 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 84,704,817 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 971,379,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,177,299,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,740,277 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 10,745,385 shares during the same period.