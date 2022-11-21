Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -18.32% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.23 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a discussion with David Denton, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -18.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $48.83 and lowest of $47.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.71, which means current price is +16.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.80M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 20659127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $54.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PFE stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 59 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.36, while it was recorded at 48.48 for the last single week of trading, and 49.15 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 1.84%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $187,650 million, or 70.60% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,584,761, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 432,615,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.87 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.87 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,496 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 104,809,365 shares. Additionally, 1,436 investors decreased positions by around 86,441,137 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 3,699,482,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,890,732,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,465,217 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 7,054,596 shares during the same period.