PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] is -56.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ: PXMD] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.64 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. The company report on November 17, 2022 that PaxMedica, Inc. Enters Into Committed Equity Investment Agreement for up to $20 Million With Lincoln Park Capital.

-Agreement Provides Flexible Funding on Path to NDA Submission for PAX-101-.

The market cap for PXMD stock reached $18.30 million, with 11.78 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 28121426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PXMD stock trade performance evaluation

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 1.74 for the last single week of trading.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PaxMedica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXMD stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 18,025, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 15,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in PXMD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $30000.0 in PXMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ:PXMD] by around 55,275 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXMD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,275 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.