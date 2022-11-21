Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] jumped around 10.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $167.48 at the close of the session, up 6.97%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cider Security.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

With Cider Security’s software supply chain security capabilities, Prisma Cloud becomes must-have cloud security platform.

Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cider Security (Cider), a pioneer in application security (AppSec) and software supply chain security. The proposed acquisition supports Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud’s platform approach to securing the entire application security lifecycle from code to cloud. Combined with its recently announced Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities, Prisma Cloud will now provide the industry’s most comprehensive supply chain security solution as part of its code-to-cloud security platform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now -9.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $173.00 and lowest of $166.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 213.63, which means current price is +19.56% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 13388590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 7.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 239.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.02, while it was recorded at 161.45 for the last single week of trading, and 174.74 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.07%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $42,029 million, or 87.90% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,780, which is approximately -16.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,074,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.57 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 7.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

681 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 25,004,102 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 33,918,362 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 192,027,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,949,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,811,032 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,798 shares during the same period.