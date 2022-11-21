Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 14, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE RUM AND WHISKY PROGRAM IN 2023.

New Offerings Feature The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, Brugal 1888 Rum and Tea Mixology Classes, and More.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, will debut a series of innovative rum and whisky programs across its fleet in 2023. The experiences will feature an extensive collection of The Macallan’s iconic expressions via The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, a flight program, chocolate pairings and more, while Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum will be featured in a new Tea at Sea mixology class and a wide selection of newly crafted ice cream cocktails.

A sum of 9954026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.94M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $16.85 and dropped to a low of $16.17 until finishing in the latest session at $16.37.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.34. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Truist kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.34. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,040 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.27 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $382.3 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,184,545 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 26,473,174 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 195,152,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,809,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,055,385 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,099,324 shares during the same period.