Market cap of RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] reaches 2.68B – now what?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] price surged by 1.73 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 16, 2022 that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 27717541 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.10M shares. RLX Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.80 and dropped to a low of $1.64 until finishing in the latest session at $1.76.

The one-year RLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.56. The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $3.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on RLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.92. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 76.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2498, while it was recorded at 1.6220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8561 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.69.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

RLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $463 million, or 29.50% of RLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: IDG CHINA VENTURE CAPITAL FUND V ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 60,068,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.34% of the total institutional ownership; WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 30,893,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.37 million in RLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.9 million in RLX stock with ownership of nearly 5.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLX Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 5,898,868 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 21,786,751 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 235,505,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,190,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,862 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,527,435 shares during the same period.