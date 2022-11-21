Market cap of Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] reaches 3.49M – now what?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 11/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13, while the highest price level was $0.188. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Cosmos Health Requests Appeal from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq beyond November 21, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.71 percent and weekly performance of 17.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, COSM reached to a volume of 129289379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

COSM stock trade performance evaluation

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.56. With this latest performance, COSM shares gained by 64.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1711, while it was recorded at 0.1339 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0290 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 73.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 46,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 70,705 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,494,365 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,368,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,665 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,478 shares during the same period.