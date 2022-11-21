Market cap of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] reaches 967.63B – now what?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.60%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Duke Energy collaborates with AWS to develop smart grid solutions to better serve customers and drive its clean energy transition.

Duke Energy will build new smart grid software and services on AWS and expand its Intelligent Grid Services – a suite of custom-built applications that help the utility anticipate future energy demand and identify where and how to update the power grid.

AWS will build out the cloud technologies needed to support these critical grid-planning solutions.

Over the last 12 months, AMZN stock dropped by -49.06%. The one-year Amazon.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.4. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $967.63 billion, with 10.19 billion shares outstanding and 9.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.78M shares, AMZN stock reached a trading volume of 72161460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $141.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.68, while it was recorded at 96.71 for the last single week of trading, and 127.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $566,282 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.8 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.05 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,203 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 241,143,215 shares. Additionally, 1,638 investors decreased positions by around 178,155,630 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 5,596,015,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,015,314,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,179,150 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 10,879,851 shares during the same period.