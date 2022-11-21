Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 11/18/22, posting a -2.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.71. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Halliburton Declares Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2022 fourth quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9436105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $34.02 billion, with 908.00 million shares outstanding and 905.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.68M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 9436105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $44.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 36.60 to 41.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 81.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 37.80 for the last single week of trading, and 33.45 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.95%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $28,003 million, or 84.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,642,116, which is approximately -1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,149,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.33 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 63,174,870 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 52,885,669 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 646,746,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 762,807,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,827,346 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,476,116 shares during the same period.